NFL Defensive Lineman to host Christmas toy drive in Marksville

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - It will be a very, merry Christmas for kids in Avoyelles Parish.

On Saturday, December 17, Buffalo Bills’ Defensive Lineman Ed Oliver and his family will be hosting his third annual Christmas toy giveaway at the Paragon Ballrooms in Marksville from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While Oliver will not be there in person due to having a game that day against the Miami Dolphins, his holly, jolly family will help spread Christmas cheer to the place where Oliver’s family is from.

There’s even word from the North Pole that Santa Clause could even be making a visit.

The only requirement is that children must be present in order to receive a gift.

