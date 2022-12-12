Park outdoors: Subaru recalls Ascent SUVs due to fire risk

Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to...
Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of a fire.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of a fire.

The company is recalling the 2019 through 2022 Ascents after getting reports of two fires. There were no reports of injuries.

The company says a bolt that holds the ground terminal of a heater may not have been fastened properly during assembly.

That can cause the terminal and surrounding parts to melt, increasing the risk of fire.

Subaru says the Ascents should be parked away from structures and should not be left unattended with the engine running until repairs are made. If an owner notices or smells smoke around the dashboard or driver’s foot well, they should shut off the engine and call a dealer or roadside assistance.

Dealers will replace the bolt and a ground wire and connector holder if necessary.

Subaru says owners will be contacted within 60 days. They can check if their Ascent is affected by entering their 17-digit vehicle identification number here.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Grant High School teacher arrested by GPSO for stealing money from the school
.
2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Dec. 10 Fall General Election
Nolan Spillers, 2022 Alex Winter Fete Gumbo Cookoff Winner.
Nolan Spillers wins Alex Winter Fete Gumbo Cookoff, third year in a row
Road rage incident
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish
The Many Tigers with their third state championship trophy in school history.
Redemption tour complete: Many caps off undefeated season with the Division III State Title

Latest News

Los Angeles city council member Kevin de León is seen in a physical altercation with an activist.
Fallout from Los Angeles racism scandal keeps shaking City Council
FILE - Jerrod Carmichael appears at the premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" on June...
Golden Globes, hobbled by scandal, set to announce nominations
Los Angeles city council member Kevin de León is seen in a physical altercation with an activist.
RAW: Los Angeles council member scuffles with activist
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market