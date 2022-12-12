Rapist sentenced to 10 years; State to file a motion to reconsider sentence

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish Judge Chris Hazel sentenced Antonio Jones, 48 of Alexandria, convicted on two counts of third-degree rape, to 10 years on each count to be served concurrently.

The prosecution had requested a maximum sentence of 25 years on each count, to be served consecutively, which would have totaled 50 years. Assistant District Attorney Brian Cespiva said they intend to file a motion to reconsider the sentence based upon their belief that “it was far too lenient.”

“We’re disappointed in it. We disagree with it, but we respect it because that’s his role as a 9th Judicial District Court judge, and we have to live with it,” said Cespiva. “All we have to do is continue to press on and prosecute cases whether we have a tape or not.”

Last month, a jury found Jones guilty of raping a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office confidential informant in January 2021 during a RADE operation in which she was looking to buy meth. During that drug buy, jurors found that Jones raped her twice by forcing her to perform oral sex on him. As a RADE informant, the victim was wearing a mic and a hidden camera, and the entire rape was caught on camera. That video was shown to the jury.

“It is extremely difficult, as you know, to get a victim in a rape case. So many rapes go unreported, and it’s so rare to actually have one on video where it’s for the whole world, the jury and the judge to see. Obviously hoping for a better result, but we got a conviction. The guy’s gonna spend some time hopefully in Angola and be a registered sex offender, if he makes it out of Angola.”

The victim in the case did not deliver a victim impact statement, instead deferring to her testimony during the trial in which she said the rape caused her to relapse into drug addiction after having been sober for some time.

During sentencing, defense attorney Phillip Robinson asked Judge Hazel to “tender justice with mercy.” Robinson listed off the factors for the judge to consider in handing down a sentence, which included the lack of serious criminal history on Jones’ record, lack of serious injury and that the offense was not premeditated.

Jones’ criminal record includes several crimes in Mississippi dating back to 1983, including robbery, aggravated assault and theft of a motor vehicle, as well as additional drug charges.

Meanwhile, Cespiva told the judge he believed “any lesser sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the offense.”

Cespiva detailed numerous factors for the judge to consider in sentencing, including deliberate cruelty to the victim, the vulnerability of the victim, threats of violence toward the victim and the impact of the events on the victim.

Cespiva emphasized that the victim did not give Jones permission, but that Jones “wanted to satisfy his own lustful disposition.”

Jones will serve the sentence without the opportunity for probation, parole or suspension of sentence. He will receive credit for time served. He must also register as a sex offender upon his release. Jones’ conviction will also be registered as a crime of violence.

Further, Cespiva told the court the Rapides Parish District Attorney would be going to trial in May 2023 on drug charges related to the RADE operation and arrest.

Jones is represented by Phillip Robinson and James Word. The case was prosecuted by Cespiva, Johnny Giordano and Gerald Weeks.

