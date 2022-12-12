United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The United Way of Central has committed $10,000 for utility payment assistance to residents of Rapides Parish.

Beginning December 12, qualifying residential customers in Central Louisiana will be able to apply for a one-time $250 assistance on their utility bill through their UWCL website ( uwcl.org

United Way of Central Louisiana will accept applications for residential customers who reside in its service area: Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Rapides, Vernon and Winn .

Those needing assistance are encouraged to visit www.uwcl.org for the most up-to-date information on bill assistance under “Get Help”.

United Way recognizes that although COVID may not be an everyday topic, we are still seeing the effects. We are seeing it in our families that are now recovering financially from the past three years of financial challenges.

“We know these are difficult times for our communities, we saw it after doing our assistance program with Entergy,” said Michelle Purl United Way of Central Louisiana CEO. “We want to ensure we’re doing everything we can to lessen the burden for our ALICE families. That is why we are targeting the working class with our assistance. The families in our community that are trying to do better but the holidays are hard financially.”

Assistance Guidelines

Must have current employment (at least one household member)

Must not have been assisted by UWCL in the past 12 months

Customers with a household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level will be qualified. This equates to monthly: Family of 1 = $2,831 Family of 2 = $3,814 Family of 3 = $4,797 Family of 4 = $5,781 Family of 5 = $6,764 Family of 6 = $7,747 Family of 7 = $8,731 Family of 8 = $9,714

Must live in United Way of Central Louisiana’s service area Avoyelles Catahoula Concordia Grant LaSalle Rapides Vernon Winn



Documentation

(Applicants will be required to upload documents. These file types are accepted: .jpg .tif .png .pdf)

Photo ID (driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport)

Income Verification (choose one)

Last paystub for all income earners in the household

Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042-S form

Additional Information

(Please have this information handy when you start your application)

Utility bill

Valid email address

Working phone number

Utility service address

Number of people in the household

Total annual income of all earners in the household

Income earners over the age of 18 in the household

How It Works

Fill out the application online form and upload supporting documents.

United Way’s Caseworker will review your application and get back to you within 14 business days.

You will be notified if an appointment is necessary.

Approved applications will receive a $250 credit on their utility bill within 30 days.

United Way of Central Louisiana will only be accepting online applications. They will update their website with the most current information.

Copyright 2022 United Way of Cenla. All rights reserved.