Walmart, Coca-Cola partner with Manna House for donations

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The countdown to Christmas is on, and the Manna House is preparing to serve those in need on Christmas Day, as they do every day throughout the year.

To help the Manna House get needed items, the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Jackson Street in Alexandria and Coca-Cola held a can food drive.

Shoppers were given a list of items needed by the Manna House as they walked into the store. If shoppers purchased those needed items, they could bring them to the donation box outside the store.

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck (Santa Express) was on site to provide some holiday cheer with music, free Cokes and picture opportunities.

Until Dec. 25, you can shop online at Walmart or through the Walmart app and donate to the Manna House. You must select Manna House as your charity when you checkout online or through the app.

Items needed by the Manna House (Preferably the number ten cans):

Green Beans

Sweet Peas

Black-eyed peas

Chicken Broth

Cream of mushroom soup

Butter

Pam cooking spray

Tony Chachere’s seasonings

Onions

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.