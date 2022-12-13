Black collects first career Southland Conference Player of the Week honor

NSU 4 Ja'Monte Black(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Jason Pugh
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Another 30-point performance, another Southland Conference Player of the Week for the Northwestern State men’s basketball team.

Ja’Monta Black picked up his first such honor Monday afternoon after a career-best scoring performance in the Demons’ 91-73 win against ULM on Saturday.

Black, a senior Missouri State transfer, poured in a career-high 31 points and matched his career high with seven 3-pointers as the Demons won their seventh straight game.

A 6-foot-4 shooting guard, Black added four rebounds while hitting 10 of 21 shots, including a 7-for-17 performance from 3-point range.

The seven made 3-pointers marked the second time he reached that mark as a Demon, doing so in NSU’s 64-63 win at then-No. 15 TCU. Including his Missouri State career, Saturday was Black’s fifth career game with seven made 3s in a game.

Black ranks second on the team in scoring (14.3 ppg) and leads NSU with 31 made 3-pointers. His 189 career 3s are 93rd among active Division I players. His 3.44 made 3-pointers per game leads the Southland Conference and ranks 10th nationally.

Black becomes the second Demon to be named Southland Conference Player of the Week this year, joining teammate DeMarcus Sharp, who earned the award Nov. 21 and Dec. 5.

Northwestern State returns to action Saturday when they travel to Houston to face Rice. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Tudor Fieldhouse.

