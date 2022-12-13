Can Many make 5th straight championship game in 2023?

MANY, La. (KALB) - Just a few days after the Many Tigers captured the Division III State Championship, the team’s third title in nine years, many fans and players are already wondering if that success can continue to reach their 5th straight championship game.

The Tigers have played for the last four titles, winning two of them in 2020 and 2022. Following Saturday’s win, Many’s Head Coach Jess Curtis said he’s not Vince Lombardi. However, his stats have him as the modern-day version of the legendary coach in Central Louisiana.

During the 1960s, Coach Lombardi led Green Bay to three straight championships and five total in seven years. Coach Curtis has three rings since 2014 and as stated earlier, four consecutive title births.

Below are three main reasons why the Many Tigers could be playing ball again through the season’s final weekend in 2023.

Tylen Singleton returns for senior year:

For starters, there’s no replacing four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis, who has been a once-in-a-generation type talent that will be heading to USC next season. However, instead of replacing a four-star player, the Tigers will simply reload with yet another four-star athlete. Next season, Tylen Singleton will head into his senior year as the #2 rated prospect in Louisiana, according to 24/7 Sports. The former state championship game MVP as a freshman will try to one-up his teammate Tackett Curtis by leading Many to three title wins in his time at the school.

Rushing attack led by Jeremiah James:

The Many defense is in good hands, and the offense is expected to be as well. In recent years, Many has dominated the ground game with feature backs like Terrance and London Williams who eventually went on to play Division I football. In 2022, it was a trio of backs all sharing the load. However, Saturday’s championship could be a sign of what’s to come in 2023 with Jeremiah James set up for a breakout season. The soon-to-be senior led the Tigers against Union Parish with 140 rushing yards and two clutch second-half touchdowns. With the style of play that Many runs, James could be in for a potential 2,000-yard season.

Road to the Dome goes through Many:

Since 2013, the Many Tigers have not entered the playoffs lower than the 4th overall seed. More times than not, the Tigers have been the #1 rated team in their class. Over the last four years in which they’ve reached the state title, Many has gone a combined 50-6 overall. The Many community has been able to experience one of the winningest stretches in the state during the last decade and the coaching staff does not anticipate it slowing down anytime soon.

“It’s so dang hard to get here and then to win it,” said Coach Curtis. “We’re going to put it away, put the trophy in a trophy case and go back to work and try to defend it. We’ve done great about getting back after we’ve won it, but what about going back-to-back? We’re already starting to talk about that.”

Many has won three state titles in school history, but none have come in back-to-back seasons.

