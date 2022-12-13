Children as young as 6 months now eligible for updated COVID-19 booster

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Children as young as six months and older in Louisiana are eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 bivalent booster, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Officials said the CDC endorsed the FDA’s authorization that expanded the ages of people eligible to receive the new booster. The changes are effective immediately.

The updated booster protects against the original strain of COVID-19 and also offers added protections against the Omicron variant’s BA.4 and BA.5 strains, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Below are details from LDH about recommendations for the vaccines:

  • Under 6 years old
    • Moderna (authorized for 6 months-5 years): Receive all COVID-19 original (monovalent) primary series doses (2 doses), plus an updated (bivalent) booster.
    • Pfizer (authorized for 6 months-4 years): Receive all COVID-19 original (monovalent) primary series doses (3 doses). No booster is currently recommended for those children who have completed the 3-dose series. Those who have not completed or are in the process of completing their primary series will receive the bivalent booster as their third dose.
  • 6 years old and up
    • Receive all COVID-19 original (monovalent) primary series doses (2 doses) and get a bivalent booster.

According to Louisiana health officials, 25 children have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. In addition, officials have confirmed 348 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children. The serious condition is associated with COVID-19 and can cause part of a person’s body to become inflamed.

The Louisiana Department of Health is encouraging parents to contact their child’s doctor about the COVID-19 booster and to make a plan. Click here for details about a vaccine provider near you.

Officials said a parent must give consent for someone under the age of 18 to get the updated booster shot. Click here for details on the consent form.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RADE investigation on Levin Street
Alexandria man arrested on drugs, weapons charges
United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays
Severe weather closings and information
Severe weather blog: closures and information
.
Grant High School teacher arrested by GPSO for stealing money from the school
Multiple faults highlighted in state auditor’s report on Louisiana Office of Tourism

Latest News

Flu hospitalizations on the uptick with peak season still weeks away
RSV, Flu on the rise as COVID-19 cases continue to trend down
Drive-thru vaccination clinic being held at Alexandria VA
Infectious disease expert Dr. Fred Lopez of LSU Health
Louisiana health officials warn of rise in respiratory illnesses this Halloween season
Monkeypox vaccines, including second doses, available at upcoming Alexandria vaccination events