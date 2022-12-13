Funeral services announced for 3 of Southern University’s Human Jukebox band members
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The funeral services for 3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band have been announced.
19-year-old Broderick Moore, 19-year-old Tyran Williams, and 21-year-old Dylan Young were killed when an 18-wheeler crashed into the side of their stalled Jeep as the young men attempted to change a flat tire in Natchitoches on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The trio of students was headed home to Texas for the holidays.
The funeral services will take place as follows:
Broderick Moore
Grace Place Church
520 Big Stone Gap Duncanville, Tx 75137
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Visitation: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM
Service: 6:00 PM
Tyran Williams
Potter’s House of Dallas
6777 W Keist Blvd. Dallas, Tx 75236
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Viewing: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service: 12:00 PM
(No Photos of The Body Please)
Dylan Young
Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship
1908 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. Dallas, Tx 75232
Friday, December 16, 2022
Service: 11:00 AM
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.