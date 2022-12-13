Funeral services announced for 3 of Southern University’s Human Jukebox band members

The funeral services for 3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band have...
The funeral services for 3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band have been announced.(Southern University Marching Band/Facebook)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The funeral services for 3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band have been announced.

19-year-old Broderick Moore, 19-year-old Tyran Williams, and 21-year-old Dylan Young were killed when an 18-wheeler crashed into the side of their stalled Jeep as the young men attempted to change a flat tire in Natchitoches on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The trio of students was headed home to Texas for the holidays.

Moore's services will take place Grace Place Church in Texas. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The funeral services will take place as follows:

Broderick Moore

Grace Place Church

520 Big Stone Gap Duncanville, Tx 75137

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Visitation: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM

Service: 6:00 PM

Tyran Williams

Potter’s House of Dallas

6777 W Keist Blvd. Dallas, Tx 75236

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Viewing: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Service: 12:00 PM

(No Photos of The Body Please)

Dylan Young

Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship

1908 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. Dallas, Tx 75232

Friday, December 16, 2022

Service: 11:00 AM

3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Human Jukebox holds heartfelt tribute for 3 SU band members

