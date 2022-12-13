How to protect yourself from porch pirates

Porch Pirates
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KALB) - With Christmas right around the corner, many of you may have a ton of packages starting to pile up outside your front door. But, do you know how to protect them from porch pirates?

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office has a few tips to help keep your items secure. They suggest getting your items delivered to work or selecting the “ship to store” option. That way, they’re not sitting outside of your house.

You should also sign up for delivery alerts to track your items and possibly arrange to be home for deliveries. Ask a trusted neighbor to get your items off of your porch. You can also require a signature for delivery. And lastly, be a good neighbor yourself. If you spot a package at your neighbor’s house, give them a call and ask them if they would like you to hold on to it until you get home.

