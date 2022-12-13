LSU board of supervisors approves naming of LSUA’s Martin Family Student Success Center

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The LSU Board of Supervisors has approved the naming of LSUA’s Martin Family Student Success Center in recognition of the generous $2 million contribution from Martin Sustainable Resources LLC.

The $13 million Martin Family Student Success Center, slated to break ground in spring 2023, will be a central hub for student services serving as a front door to the university while ensuring that each LSUA student receives the level of individual support needed for success. Construction of this dedicated student space, which is a public-private partnership with the State of Louisiana, responds to the ongoing expansion of LSUA’s student body and pool of academic offerings – growth that has accelerated a need to make improvements to the campus’s overall appearance with the addition of new facilities.

When providing the gift, Roy O. Martin III, President, CEO, and CFO of RoyOMartin, said, “I cannot believe the great things that are happening at LSUA. Dr. Paul Coreil has brought the campus to life. He is dedicated to student success…It is extremely important that LSUA produces the type of students we can use to drive our businesses to greater heights.”

The services offered within the Student Success Center – spanning Admissions & Recruiting, Financial Aid, Advising, First-Year Experience, and a Career Development Center – will bolster LSUA’s retention efforts and connect students with career placement opportunities upon graduation.

“The generosity and leadership provided by RoyOMartin inspire us all to do everything we can to address the workforce development needs across the region,” said LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil, Ph.D.. “Business support is vital to LSUA’s success, and support like we receiving from RoyOMartin assures that we can stimulate continued growth and provide quality educational opportunities for all students seeking careers right here in Central Louisiana.”

Martin Sustainable Resources LLC and Martco LLC d.b.a. RoyOMartin, the premier manufacturer of wood products in the Gulf South, contributed $2 million to complete the private match funding for the LSUA Student Success Center.

