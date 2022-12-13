LSU community reacts to passing of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU community is reacting to the passing of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach.
Leach passed away following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61 years old.
LSU released a statement on Tuesday, Dec. 13 after learning of Leach’s death:
Coach Brian Kelly shared a heartfelt message on Leach’s passing:
The Commissioner of the SEC, Greg Sankey, also shared a heartfelt message:
Mississippi State University football posted several photos of a memorial and tribute to Leach on Twitter:
