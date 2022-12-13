LSU community reacts to passing of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern...
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta.(John Bazemore | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU community is reacting to the passing of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach.

Leach passed away following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61 years old.

LSU released a statement on Tuesday, Dec. 13 after learning of Leach’s death:

Coach Brian Kelly shared a heartfelt message on Leach’s passing:

RELATED STORY
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

The Commissioner of the SEC, Greg Sankey, also shared a heartfelt message:

Mississippi State University football posted several photos of a memorial and tribute to Leach on Twitter:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RADE investigation on Levin Street
Alexandria man arrested on drugs, weapons charges
United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays
Severe weather closings and information
Severe weather blog: closures and information
.
Grant High School teacher arrested by GPSO for stealing money from the school
Multiple faults highlighted in state auditor’s report on Louisiana Office of Tourism

Latest News

Severe weather closings and information
Severe weather blog: closures and information
Pictured (L-R) - Valencia Sarpy Jones, Paul Coreil, Roy O. Martin, III
LSU board of supervisors approves naming of LSUA’s Martin Family Student Success Center
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Plainview High School!
PLEDGE KIDS-12/13/2022
Check out today's Lunch Kids from Plainview High School!
LUNCH KIDS-12/13/2022