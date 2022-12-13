Many’s Tackett Curtis named 2022 MaxPreps Louisiana High School Player of the Year

MANY, La. (KALB) - The long list of achievements for Many’s Tackett Curtis continues to grow as he was recently named the 2022 MaxPreps Louisiana High School Player of the Year.

The four-star linebacker adds this achievement to an already busy week for his trophy case that saw Curtis win the Division III State Championship against Union Parish and Championship MVP honors.

On the defensive side of the ball, where Curtis will display his talents at USC, the senior recorded 112 total tackles, 16 for loss, six sacks and three interceptions in his final season at Many. Curtis was also named a finalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top high school linebacker.

While Curtis enjoyed a prolific career on defense, he also had his best season offensively. In 2022, he ran for 1,115 yards and 11 touchdowns including two in the state championship win.

Previous winners for the MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year awards were St. Thomas More’s Quarterback Walker Howard in 2020 and Zachary’s Quarterback Eli Holstein in 2021.

Curtis officially signs with the USC Trojans Thursday, December 15.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.