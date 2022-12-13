Rapides Parish Police Jury votes to leave R.R.A.B.B. Levee District

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Red River, Atchafalaya and Bayou Boeuf Levee District serves the parishes of Avoyelles, Rapides and St. Landry.

Rapides Parish has been a member of RRABB for more than 100 years and accounts for most of the funds that are allocated for levee projects. Now they want to leave the district.

Rapides Parish annually contributes $2.2 million, while Avoyelles and St. Landry contribute $815,000 combined.

Recently, levee board appointee Chris Roy Jr. discovered there was some questionable spending taking place involving the two parishes that contribute the least amount of money to the board.

Multiple drainage projects have taken place in Avoyelles Parish and most recently St. Landry Parish proposed the purchase of a tractor, not related to the maintenance of the levee.

“The next step is we will have a letter drafted,” said McGlothlin. “We will send it to our legislators in the spring, whenever they start their session. A bill is probably being worked on by Rep. Johnson or Sen. Luneau or Sen. Harris to get Rapides Parish out of that. We will start it in the House and work our way up to get Rapides Parish out of R.R.A.B.B. levee district.”

McGlothlin said hopefully the bill will pass next spring, and in the next year, Rapides Parish will no longer be a part of the R.R.A.B.B.

