Severe weather blog: closures and information

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Cenla is expected to see severe weather starting Tuesday afternoon. Check back for the latest updates on closures and severe weather information.

SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL: Severe weather threats include flash flooding, frequent lightning, isolated tornadoes, high winds, and hail. Rainfall amounts up to 1-3″ with higher amounts +3-5″ possible.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Widespread showers and storms (100%.) Some storms will likely be strong to severe. Cloudy. High temperatures 71-76°. Winds SSE 15-20, gusts up to 35 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Widespread showers and storms (100%) continue. Low temperatures 55-60°. Winds S 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

CLOSURES:

Schools:

Due to the enhanced threat of severe weather in our parish, all Vernon Parish Schools will be on a 1/2 day dismissal schedule today. All schools will be closed this afternoon and this evening. All extracurricular activities will be rescheduled.

Other Closures:

Rapides Parish Library, Johnson Branch, will close at 12:00 p.m. on December 13, due to the threat of inclement weather.

