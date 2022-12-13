Sheriff: 1-year-old dies from blunt force trauma; LaPlace couple arrested

Renard Robinson and Keaura Dillon, both 23, have been arrested in connection to the death of a...
Renard Robinson and Keaura Dillon, both 23, have been arrested in connection to the death of a 1-year-old girl in LaPlace, officials say.(SJPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A LaPlace couple has been arrested after a 1-year-old girl was found dead, according to St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre.

Tregre says officers responded to a call of a juvenile not breathing on Sun., Dec. 11 around 9:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Revere Drive.

The child was found unresponsive in a bed and first responders were unable to detect any vital signs. The parish coroner pronounced the girl dead at the scene.

Officers and medical personnel reported seeing bruising to her face and other parts of her body.

An autopsy found the baby suffered from several severe injuries to her head and body. The parish coroner determined the cause of death to be homicide by blunt force trauma.

The child’s mother, Keaura Dillon, and Renard Robinson, both 23, were arrested on Monday.

Officials say Robinson admitted to harming the infant, causing her to lose consciousness, leading to her death.

Robinson was booked for second-degree murder and is being held on a $300,000 bond.

Robinson reportedly told detectives he told Dillon about what happened prior to them calling 911.

Dillon was booked for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. She is being held on a $190,000 bond.

