USDA grant to expand Alexandria Farmers Market, fund outreach coordinator

Louisiana Central is searching for a farmers market outreach coordinator to provide technical assistance to Alexandria Farmers Market vendors, potential vendors and local farmers. The new position and outreach programs will be funded by a three-year USDA grant to support the agricultural community and consumers.

The grant funds will help Louisiana Central expand the weekly market at 2727 Jackson Street, Alexandria. The market, open from 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday, has approximately 23 vendors and continues to expand. The USDA grant will help it grow even further, boosting the economy and putting fresh foods in the hands of local residents.

The market has 300 to 500 people visit each week, with a record high of 541 visiting October 25 for a special Halloween Market, said N’Kenya Jordan, Market Manager.

“I’m excited to expand our farmers market team and continue growing the Alexandria Farmers Market – providing better opportunities for our vendors and even better shopping for the community,” she said. “This grant will help us ensure long term sustainability at the market, which provides stability for farm jobs and better food access for households.”

The USDA’s Farmers Market Promotion Program funds projects that help increase access to and availability of locally produced agricultural products through outreach, training and technical assistance. The $350,000 grant to Louisiana Central began on November 1.

“This grant signifies that we have a sustainable farmers market that is having a positive impact on our community and region. It benefits the customers and is also a stable income generator for our vendors,” said Bahia Nightengale, Louisiana Central’s Executive Director for Farm and Food.

The new farmers market outreach coordinator is a full-time position that will coordinate outreach efforts, including workshops and technical assistance and training for farmers who want to sell their items at farmers markets. View the job description and apply HERE.

The Alexandria Farmers Market is a weekly gathering that connects the community with the farmers, ranchers, and agricultural artisans of central Louisiana. This connection strives to improve the physical, social, and economic well-being of the region by providing access to fresh, healthy, local food for residents, fostering community relationships, and serving as a business incubator for growers and producers.

