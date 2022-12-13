Vote for the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Year

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With the conclusion of the high school preps season, it is time to look back at some of the best action from throughout the year.

For the final time this season, the KALB Sports Team is asking the viewers to vote for the Southern Air Cool Play of the Year. Below is a poll with five nominees. Tell us which one was your favorite. The winner will be revealed Friday, December 16.

