3,500 Alexandria households could receive financial assistance for utility bills

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After months of being swamped with high utility bills and inconsistent billing cycles, up to 3,500 Alexandria families are set to have financial relief on the horizon.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, project RESTOR was approved, which will offer immediate relief to low, medium and fixed-income utility customers. Mayor Jacques Roy had a report presented during the council meeting that stated over the last 10 months under the former administration, it had become common practice for the City of Alexandria to extend monthly billing cycles to 45 days or longer with some customers getting two months’ worth of utility usage on one bill.

The City of Alexandria also experienced a utility billing crisis when the city systems were hacked back in June putting a pause on sending out bills. Customers were sent estimated bills for months as a result because meters could once again be read.

The new initiative will create a relief fund of up to $3.5 million coming from unclaimed utility rebates totaling approximately $2.6 million along with funds from the General Fund Balance and private donations. According to the report presented, RESTOR can be funded without any significant impact to the current City budget.

“In the next 30 days, it will be fully out and affecting people,” said Mayor Roy. “What it does right away is it starts separating the past due problem from a going forward moment, which lets people get control of their lives with this utility issue. I just think that’s tremendous, especially during the holiday right now.”

Below is a chart for RESTOR’s eligibility criteria to receive utility relief:

# Household Members Annual Household Income Monthly Household Income Maximum Grant Amount 1 $39,000 $3,255 $469 2 $51,080 $4,257 $613 3 $63,098 $5,258 $757 4 $75,117 $6,260 $901 5 $87,135 $7,261 $1,046 6 $92,543 $7,712 $1,111 7 $94,647 $7,887 $1,136 8 $96,751 $8,063 $1,161 9 $98,854 $8,238 $1,186 10 $100,957 $8,413 $1,211

RESTOR applications should be accepted at all City community centers on dates and times that will be put out. Online applications will also be available to apply for relief grants.

Applicants will need to provide the following information to be considered:

Utility Bills for Heating and Cooling no older than 30 days

All check stubs from the previous 30 days for all household employment (additional requirements for self-employment and no-employment will apply)

Proof of unearned income (Social Security, Unemployment Insurance, Retirement, Pension Funds, Disability, Rental Income, Regular Contributions, etc.)

Proof of present address (rent receipt, lease or deed, etc.)

Government-issued photo ID of the applicant and their Social Security Card

Proof of total members living in your household and their Social Security cards

All applicants would be timestamped and dated when received in complete form

If applicants are approved, the grant awarded would be applied as a credit to the applicant’s current City of Alexandria utility account. According to the city, no cash awards will be paid.

