Cleco working to restore power following severe weather

Storm damage in Iberia Parish.(Cleco)
By Fran Phoenix
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. - As of 4:30 p.m., 3,436 Cleco customers are without power due to severe weather that continues to move across portions of the company’s service territory.

“Based on our current damage assessments, Iberia and St. Tammany parishes are the hardest hit areas with numerous broken poles, damaged buildings and blocked roadways,” said Clint Robichaux, director of distribution operations and reliability. “Our crews will work into the night to repair damaged equipment and restore power where possible. Because of the number of broken poles and downed trees, some customers will be without power overnight.”

Cleco reminds customers to be aware of downed power lines. Stay away from low-hanging or downed power lines and do not touch anything touching a downed power line. Call Cleco and 911 to report an unsafe situation with electricity. For additional safety tips, please visit www.cleco.com.

