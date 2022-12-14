Heavy rains cause flooding in Avoyelles Parish

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Heavy rainfall caused plenty of flood concerns in Cenla, especially over in Avoyelles Parish.

Standing water covered parts of La. 107 between Cottonport and Plaucheville.

We spoke to the Avoyelles Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, which said there have been no reports of in-home flooding, but the high water was within just a few inches of several homes.

Over in Bunkie, a sugarcane field was found that looked more like a lake as the high water blanketed acres of crops.

One local farmer said he recorded close to six inches of rain on his property and that he had not seen water this high in a long time.

The farming community in Cenla cannot seem to catch a break, from the droughts we saw at the end of the summer to inflated prices and now heavy rainfall to end the year.

