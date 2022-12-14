LSUA reveals proposed state-of-the-art health care education facility

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - School officials at LSU of Alexandria revealed their proposed plan for a new state-of-the-art $35 million healthcare education facility that will be located in downtown Alexandria.

LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil announced the three-story building would be placed next to the current A.C. Buchanan Allied Health Facility on Jackson Street located near major hospitals, including St. Frances Cabrini and Rapides Regional.

The new building would help fill a need for healthcare workers in Central Louisiana. Currently, there are approximately 550 registered nurses needed locally and 170 health professional openings. LSUA graduates about 70-80 nurses each year, a number Dr. Coreil is hoping doubles with the building of the new facility.

There is currently a capital campaign underway to get the funds needed, which the school is confident it can collect in the next two years. The LSUA Foundation has already made $1.5 million available for the project.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays
RADE investigation on Levin Street
Alexandria man arrested on drugs, weapons charges
Severe weather blog: closures and information
.
Grant High School teacher arrested by GPSO for stealing money from the school
Multiple faults highlighted in state auditor’s report on Louisiana Office of Tourism

Latest News

3,500 Alexandria households could receive financial assistance for utility bills
3,500 Alexandria households could receive financial assistance for utility bills
LSUA reveals proposed state-of-the-art health care education facility
Severe weather blog: closures and information
3,500 Alexandria households could receive financial assistance for utility bills