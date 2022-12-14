LSUA reveals proposed state-of-the-art health care education facility

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - School officials at LSU of Alexandria revealed their proposed plan for a new state-of-the-art $35 million healthcare education facility that will be located in downtown Alexandria.

LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil announced the three-story building would be placed next to the current A.C. Buchanan Allied Health Facility on Jackson Street located near major hospitals, including St. Frances Cabrini and Rapides Regional.

Not a fully completed model yet, but @LSUAlexandria is hoping the new facility downtown to go along with the A.C. Buchanan building will look like this. @KALBtv5 pic.twitter.com/p5bGGVjETJ — Dylan Domangue (@dylanMD16) December 13, 2022

The new building would help fill a need for healthcare workers in Central Louisiana. Currently, there are approximately 550 registered nurses needed locally and 170 health professional openings. LSUA graduates about 70-80 nurses each year, a number Dr. Coreil is hoping doubles with the building of the new facility.

There is currently a capital campaign underway to get the funds needed, which the school is confident it can collect in the next two years. The LSUA Foundation has already made $1.5 million available for the project.

