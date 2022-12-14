LSUA reveals proposed state-of-the-art health care education facility
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - School officials at LSU of Alexandria revealed their proposed plan for a new state-of-the-art $35 million healthcare education facility that will be located in downtown Alexandria.
LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil announced the three-story building would be placed next to the current A.C. Buchanan Allied Health Facility on Jackson Street located near major hospitals, including St. Frances Cabrini and Rapides Regional.
The new building would help fill a need for healthcare workers in Central Louisiana. Currently, there are approximately 550 registered nurses needed locally and 170 health professional openings. LSUA graduates about 70-80 nurses each year, a number Dr. Coreil is hoping doubles with the building of the new facility.
There is currently a capital campaign underway to get the funds needed, which the school is confident it can collect in the next two years. The LSUA Foundation has already made $1.5 million available for the project.
