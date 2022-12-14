Marksville’s Jimmie Hillman stepping down, makes 7 coaching vacancies in Cenla

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - In our local area, another coach has stepped down as a head coach.

Jimmie Hillman has served seven seasons with the Marksville staff and his first as the head coach of the Tigers. However, he has decided to walk away. Last season, he led the Tigers to a 1-9 record.

With Hillman leaving, that will mark seven total head coach vacancies in our area, including three in Avoyelles Parish with Bunkie, Avoyelles and Marksville. Others on the list are Menard, Lakeview, Natchitoches Central and Pickering.

