Nearly 25 people injured after tornado destroys Farmerville neighborhood

Police ask people to avoid area due to search and rescue efforts
By Josh Harvison
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The Farmerville police chief says nearly 25 people were injured, some critically, after a tornado leveled a neighborhood in Farmerville. Authorities are currently conducting a search and rescue around the Union Villa Apartment area.

This is an updated version of a previous story. Read the previous details below.

First responders are on the scene after a tornado-warned storm moved through Union Parish Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS says the damage has been reported along Highway 2 near Scotts Hideaway Road in Union Parish.

The Union Parish High School posted on Facebook that the Farmerville Recreation Center is open to anyone in need of shelter. The center, located on Cox Ferry Road, is providing emergency beds, as well as food and water.

The Union Parish High School is closed Wednesday.

The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says a tree and power line has been knocked down on Highway 15. Multiple trees are reportedly down near Gold St. north of Farmerville. Power lines have also been knocked down on Camp Road.

The Farmerville Police Department is asking residents to avoid Camp Road and the Union Villa Apartment area due to “heavy tornado damage”.

Entergy Louisiana is reporting nearly 300 customers without power near Farmerville and west of Lake D’Arbonne.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed it will send a team to survey the damage in Union Parish Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

