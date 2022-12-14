NSU Demons off to best start in 70 years

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The NSU Demons have gotten off to one of the hottest starts in 70 years.

They have won seven games in a row, including beating ranked TCU, ULM, Southern Miss and Stephen F. Austin.

Demon’s guard Issac Haney said that after their loss against Illinois State, they were ready to turn things around.

“After the loss to Illinois State, we said don’t feel like this again,” said Haney. “We knew what we are capable of, and it feels good to be on this streak.”

During this win streak, the Demons had made headlines. Demarcus Sharp has won conference player of the week twice, and Ja’Monta Black’s 31-point game against ULM has earned him conference player of the week as well. This week, ESPN has highlighted Hansel Emmanuel’s dunk as one of their top 10 plays. Emmanuel said he was happy the world got to see the dunk, but he was focused on other parts of his game.

“If you look at the clip, I was ready, getting back on defense,” Emmanuel. “I’m focused on getting better on defense because everyone can dunk but not everyone knows how to play defense.”

The hot start has caught local and national media attention. Head Coach Corey Gipson said that he is happy with the start, but he focused on this second half of the season.

“The win streak has been great,” said Gipson. “But I’m ready to see how we do in the middle and end of the season because that’s what’s important right now.”

