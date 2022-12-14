The Red Kettle has reopened under new ownership with a new name

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Red Kettle is back, under new ownership and a new name. This Alexandria staple returns just one month after it closed.

Mickey’s Red Kettle, formerly known as Lucille’s Red Kettle, originally opened its doors in the early 1980s. Then went on to become a fixture on the Alexandria restaurant scene.

However, the pandemic and rising inflation prompted the previous owners to sell the restaurant last October.

Local businessman Preston Tyler Pitka bought the Red Kettle and made some renovations and revamped the menu.

Now, Pitka said it is time to turn the page on an old Cenla book.

“Well, I saw that it was a staple in the community, and everyone knew of the place,” said Pitka. “When it came up for sale, I just saw a great chance to start a new era. It has been in operation for over 35 years, so I figured I could do the same for myself and pass it on to my child.”

Returning customers will still feel right at home inside Mickey’s. But now they can enjoy daily menu changes, catering and food delivery from Door Dash and Waitr.

Mickey Molan is the head chef and the restaurant’s namesake.

She has spent her entire life in Alexandria and said the response she has received from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, especially regarding breakfast.

“The fact that we serve breakfast from the time we open until the time we close has really been a game changer,” said Molan. “A lot of people like to eat breakfast late in the day, and they do not want to have to wake up early just to come in and eat breakfast.”

The restaurant itself dates back to the early 1980s and has undergone many changes. But the one thing Pitka said will remain the same is the family atmosphere.

