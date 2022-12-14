Sabine Parish man sentenced for injuring two teenage girls in Vernon Parish crash

The sentencing hearing for a Sabine Parish man who was convicted for seriously injuring two teenage girls in a head on crash in Vernon Parish was held on December 13.
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The sentencing hearing for a Sabine Parish man who was convicted for seriously injuring two teenage girls in a head-on crash in Vernon Parish was held on December 13.

Ronald Lynn Graves, 64 of Sabine Parish, was convicted of two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and DWI on October 26, 2022.

Graves was sentenced to 4.5 years on each count of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and 6 months for the DWI. The charges will run concurrently and Graves will serve a term of 9 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

“Two young, girls’ lives were instantly changed by a poor decision made by Mr. Graves. I pray that they will one day be able to recover from not only the emotional, but the physical damage caused to them by this defendant. I appreciate that the judge agreed that this was a serious case with serious consequences for the victims and sentenced this defendant to near maximum sentences and that he ran them consecutively to one another. These two young ladies are very lucky to be alive, but they have shown their true character and strength throughout this process. I believe stronger maximum penalties are warranted for drunk drivers that cause injuries as serious as the ones sustained in this accident,” Vernon Parish District Attorney Terry Lambright said.

The maximum allowable sentence for first-degree vehicular negligent injuring is 5 years.

