School district cancels classes due to surge in sick students

An Iowa school district has canceled classes due to a surge in sick students. (Source: KCCI)
By Lauren Johnson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LIBERTY CENTER, Iowa (KCCI) - A school district in Iowa says it has been forced to cancel classes due to many of its students being sick.

The Southeast Warren Community School District dismissed classes Monday afternoon and announced that all Tuesday classes were canceled due to multiple students feeling ill.

A triple threat of illnesses that includes RSV, COVID-19, and the flu has been reported across the country.

“We’re seeing a lot of strep throat and RSV in children. And, unfortunately, the supply for antibiotics and over-the-counter products are in very short supply,” said Medicap Pharmacy owner John Forbes.

According to Forbes, the medicine shortage is putting a lot of pharmacies in a tough position.

“Right now, we have just one bottle left of amoxicillin,” Forbes said.

The pharmacy owner said his team could normally fill multiple amoxicillin prescriptions daily, but this is the first time he’s seen a shortage this severe.

Forbes said his wholesalers told him that it’ll be more than a week before his team would be getting more of the medications needed.

According to Forbes, it’s important for everyone to be up-to-date on their vaccinations during this time.

“By getting the vaccines, you protect yourself and others around you,” Forbes said. “You can reduce the risk of spreading this virus to other people.”

Healthcare professionals have recommended those vulnerable to severe illness should return to wearing masks while in crowded spaces.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

