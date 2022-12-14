Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our First Alert Storm Team has confirmed from the National Weather Service that a tornado did touch down in Rapides Parish, causing much damage on Highway 71 on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 just south of Alexandria was almost destroyed by the now-confirmed tornado. The storm threw debris from the building onto nearby power lines that had been knocked down and damaged much of the stock that was inside the building. Owner Cindy Sayes said the damage was worse than she expected when she first arrived at the building.

“We expected it to just be a little bit of damage,” she said. “We did not expect the roof to be missing and those iron beams are torn like spaghetti noodles. So, we did not expect that. All of our orders that had been pulled to go out today were on those wire racks and pallets and the orders, we don’t even know where they are.”

Alex Orenczuk shows us storm damage to Sayes Office Supply in Alexandria.

A home and farmhouse were also badly damaged on a nearby road. The storm destroyed a grain storage bin, a garage and caused extensive damage to other structures.

Over in Forest Hill, the Southside Nursery also received damage.

Luckily no one was seriously injured in any of these incidents, and there have been no reports of serious injuries anywhere in the parish.

