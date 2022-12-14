Two Bay St. Louis officers shot, killed

The officers were answering a call at the Motel 6 on Hwy 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials say she shot both officers before killing herself.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Bay St. Louis Police officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m.

The officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Hwy 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials say the woman shot both officers before killing herself.

One officer died at the scene, while the other was treated for injuries. That second officer has since died.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating and gathering evidence. Officers from Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Bureau of Investigations have all been on the scene this morning.

The bodies of both officers have been transported to the state crime lab for further investigation. Officials ask that drivers pull to the side to make way for the police escorts as they travel through Gulfport and Harrison County.

The bodies of both fallen officers have been transported to the state crime lab for further investigation.(WLOX)

WLOX News will have more on this tragic encounter as soon as it becomes available.

