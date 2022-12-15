Alexandria man arrested in connection with Dec. 5 Kelley Land shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested in relation to the shooting that occurred on Cavan Circle in the Kelley Land area back on Dec. 5.

Dontavious Rashon Henderson, 29, has been accused of attempted second-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, hit and run, flight from an officer and resisting an officer. Furthermore, RPSO said Henderson was wanted on warrants from the Alexandria Police Department for aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

RPSO said Henderson was spotted driving on Stracener Street on Dec. 12 around 2:45 p.m. They attempted to pull him over, which they said led to a brief pursuit that ended on Enterprise Road and Martha Lane. After a brief stand-off, Henderson was taken into custody without further incident. RPSO added that firearms were recovered from the vehicle.

Henderson was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he remains at this time. He is being held on a $631,500 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible. If anyone has any further information on this case, they are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave an anonymous tip and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.