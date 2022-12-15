AT&T outage impacting multiple southwestern parishes

(KALB) - An AT&T outage appears to be affecting multiple parishes in Southwest Louisiana, including Beauregard and Vernon.

Today’s Country 105.7 posted on their Facebook page that they reached out to a spokesperson for AT&T and received the following message:

“Our technicians are working as quickly and safely as possible to make repairs to two fiber cables damaged by severe weather. These fiber cuts are affecting internet and wireless services for some customers in the Vernon Parish area.”

Today’s Country 105.7 said they confirmed the same statement was sent to news courses in Calcasieu Parish, and “Vernon Parish” was replaced with “Lake Charles”. They also were able to confirm through Sheriff Sam Craft that Allen, Beauregard and Calcasieu Parishes are unable to receive service.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page that if you need BPSO, DeRidder Police Department, Fire, or EMS services, you can still contact 911 or you use 337-462-2400 for the agency you need. BPSO has representatives from the different agencies at that number to take your call.

Jillian Corder with KPLC in Lake Charles posted on Facebook:

“So many people were showing up to the AT&T store on Prien Lake Road, that employees had to close off the parking lot. KPLC’s Devon Distefano spoke with a store manager who said the line was so long, police blocked off the road at one point.”

The JRTC and Fort Polk Facebook page posted: “The commissary is currently accepting only cash due to the outage interrupting credit/debit card services.”

We are working to provide more information on this outage.

