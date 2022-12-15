Coushatta man arrested in Natchitoches Parish on attempted murder charges

Tremetrick S. Newton
Tremetrick S. Newton(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Red River Parish man was arrested in Natchitoches Parish on Wednesday, Dec. 14, who was wanted on attempted murder charges.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies patrolling Woodyard Drive in Natchitoches stopped a 2016 Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation. Prior to the stop, they learned the vehicle’s license number was wanted by the Coushatta Police Department in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

The driver, identified as Tremetrick S. Newton, 23, of Coushatta, was wanted by Coushatta Police since February for two counts of attempted second degree murder and criminal damage to property. Newton was arrested, and following a search of the vehicle, a loaded Anderson Arms AR-15 semi-automatic pistol with a scope and drum magazine was found in the backseat.

An AR-15 was found in the vehicle.
An AR-15 was found in the vehicle.(NPSO)

The vehicle and weapon were seized as evidence for Coushatta Police Department.T

Newton was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on the outstanding Coushatta Police warrants. Newton remains in the Natchitoches Detention Center awaiting transfer to Red River Parish.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather blog: closures and information
United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Tornado damage to the Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 in Rapides Parish.
Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage
Monterey man killed in Concordia Parish crash

Latest News

Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi
Water main break in Leesville
Leesville schools released early due to water main break
Phone Outage
AT&T outage impacting multiple southwestern parishes
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Grand jury decision in Ronald Greene case expected soon