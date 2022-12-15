Coushatta man arrested in Natchitoches Parish on attempted murder charges

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Red River Parish man was arrested in Natchitoches Parish on Wednesday, Dec. 14, who was wanted on attempted murder charges.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies patrolling Woodyard Drive in Natchitoches stopped a 2016 Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation. Prior to the stop, they learned the vehicle’s license number was wanted by the Coushatta Police Department in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

The driver, identified as Tremetrick S. Newton, 23, of Coushatta, was wanted by Coushatta Police since February for two counts of attempted second degree murder and criminal damage to property. Newton was arrested, and following a search of the vehicle, a loaded Anderson Arms AR-15 semi-automatic pistol with a scope and drum magazine was found in the backseat.

An AR-15 was found in the vehicle. (NPSO)

The vehicle and weapon were seized as evidence for Coushatta Police Department.T

Newton was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on the outstanding Coushatta Police warrants. Newton remains in the Natchitoches Detention Center awaiting transfer to Red River Parish.

