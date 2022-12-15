Gov. Edwards: La. suffers 21 tornadoes in 24 hours

Tornado damage to the Sayes Office Supply Building in Rapides Parish, La on Dec. 14, 2022.
Tornado damage to the Sayes Office Supply Building in Rapides Parish, La on Dec. 14, 2022.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - After severe weather crossed through the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a state of emergency, with him reporting that Louisiana suffered from 21 tornadoes within 24 hours.

Initial reports overnight from the National Weather Service indicated that six possible tornadoes struck Caddo, Union, Rapides, Madison, East Carrol and Franklin parishes, with another three confirmed to have touched down and 12 more suspected.

Teams will continue to investigate the tracks as weather permits.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness encourages anyone who received damage from the storms to report their information to Damage.LA.Gov. This website helps state and local officials identify damage impacts in each region.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather blog: closures and information
United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
The Red Kettle is back, under new ownership and a new name this Alexandria staple returns just...
The Red Kettle has reopened under new ownership with a new name
3,500 Alexandria households could receive financial assistance for utility bills

Latest News

Monterey man killed in Concordia Parish crash
Possible tornado hits New Iberia damaging hospital
VIDEO: Possible tornadoes hit New Iberia, damaging hospital
Assessing tornado damage in Rapides Parish
Assessing tornado damage in Rapides Parish
Tornado damage to the Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 in Rapides Parish.
Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage