Gov. Edwards: La. suffers 21 tornadoes in 24 hours

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - After severe weather crossed through the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a state of emergency, with him reporting that Louisiana suffered from 21 tornadoes within 24 hours.

⁦@LouisianaGov⁩ just met with those sheltering in Farmerville. They have lost just about everything, but this community has come together to help each other. The early count is 21 tornadoes in 24 hours - across the state. Pray for everyone impacted. pic.twitter.com/rUtWKBnJux — Shauna Sanford (@shaunasanford) December 15, 2022

Initial reports overnight from the National Weather Service indicated that six possible tornadoes struck Caddo, Union, Rapides, Madison, East Carrol and Franklin parishes, with another three confirmed to have touched down and 12 more suspected.

Teams will continue to investigate the tracks as weather permits.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness encourages anyone who received damage from the storms to report their information to Damage.LA.Gov. This website helps state and local officials identify damage impacts in each region.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.