Grand jury decision in Ronald Greene case expected soon

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York bending over with his foot on Ronald Greene's shoulder after he was taken into custody on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. The video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase, footage authorities refused to release in the two years since Greene died in police custody. (Louisiana State Police via AP)(Louisiana State Police via AP)
By Robb Hays
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
UNION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury’s decision on whether to hand down any state-level criminal indictments in the death of motorist Ronald Greene is expected very soon.

Two sources familiar with the case told WAFB-TV the grand jury could return with its decision as early as this afternoon. The panel is deciding whether to indict any of the Louisiana State Police troopers and other law enforcement officers involved in the death. A grand jury indictment would mean that jurors believe there is enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial in the racially-charged case.

Greene, a 49-year-old Black man, was brutally beaten and died in Louisiana State Police custody in 2019, following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that ended near Monroe, Louisiana.

Body camera footage shows law enforcement officers tazing and beating Greene on a dark roadway in Union Parish.

THE INVESTIGATORS: Head of LSP vows change as agency releases body cam video tied to Ronald Greene’s 2019 death
THE INVESTIGATORS: Advocates criticize body cam, interrogation leaked

The U.S. Justice Department is also conducting its own investigation into Greene’s death and will decide if any federal charges are warranted.

Louisiana State Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, who is now deceased, is heard admitting on his body cam audio that he “beat the ever-living fu-k” out of Greene following the pursuit.

In the audio, Hollingsworth goes on to say the motorist was “spitting blood everywhere” and then “all of a sudden he just went limp.”

RELATED: AUDIO: Louisiana trooper admits beating, choking Ronald Greene during fatal traffic stop

None of what Hollingsworth said made it into the incident report issued by Louisiana State Police. The audio was only made public the following year, in response to public records requests.

Hollingsworth died in 2020 after crashing his vehicle into a guardrail at a high rate of speed, just hours after being told he was being fired as a result of the Greene case.

