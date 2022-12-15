LDWF: Camp Bayou Road at Dewey W. Wills WMA closed due to flooding

(Source: LDWF)
By LDWF
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

Camp Bayou Road at Dewey W. Wills Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is closed to vehicular traffic due to flooding of the waterfowl impoundment, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced.

The road may be accessed by ATV/UTV only. A parking area is located near the gate.  Once the water recedes after hunting season and road conditions allow, vehicular traffic will be permitted.

Dewey W. Wills WMA is located in portions of LaSalle, Catahoula and Rapides parishes in central Louisiana, approximately 20 miles northeast of Alexandria. For more information on the WMA, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/dewey-w-wills.

For more information, contact Cliff Dailey at 318-487-5885 or adailey@wlf.la.gov 

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather blog: closures and information
United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Tornado damage to the Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 in Rapides Parish.
Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage
Monterey man killed in Concordia Parish crash

Latest News

Pineville Kiwanis Club hosts coat drive for Lessie Moore students
Two Rapides Parish schools recognized as ‘Louisiana Comeback Campuses’
Trial set for Markese Harrell, suspect in May 2022 jail death
Pineville Kiwanis Club hosts coat drive for Lessie Moore students
Wreaths Across America preparing to honor fallen vets ahead of Christmas