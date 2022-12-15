Monterey man killed in Concordia Parish crash

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Monterey man was killed in a crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 565 south of Wildsville on December 14.

Louisiana State Police confirmed that George L. Henry, 75, was heading south on HWY 565 when, for currently unknown reasons, he exited the road and crashed into a tree, causing his vehicle to burst into flames.

Henry was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather blog: closures and information
United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
The Red Kettle is back, under new ownership and a new name this Alexandria staple returns just...
The Red Kettle has reopened under new ownership with a new name
3,500 Alexandria households could receive financial assistance for utility bills

Latest News

Assessing tornado damage in Rapides Parish
Assessing tornado damage in Rapides Parish
Tornado damage to the Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 in Rapides Parish.
Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage
One fatality confirmed in Killona from the storm damage Wednesday afternoon 12/14
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi
Severe weather blog: closures and information