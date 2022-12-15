Monterey man killed in Concordia Parish crash

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Monterey man was killed in a crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 565 south of Wildsville on December 14.

Louisiana State Police confirmed that George L. Henry, 75, was heading south on HWY 565 when, for currently unknown reasons, he exited the road and crashed into a tree, causing his vehicle to burst into flames.

Henry was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.

