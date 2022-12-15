Officials search for missing St. Helena teen

Ryliegh Merceir
Ryliegh Merceir(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help searching for a missing teen.

Ryliegh Merceir, 14, was last seen in her home wearing black gym shorts and a white shirt around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officials said.

If you have any information about where she is, contact the St. Helena Sheriff’s Department at 225-222-4413 or 1-888-200-4905.

The Ponchatoula Police Department shared a post on Facebook stating Merceir was reportedly last seen with her boyfriend in the Ponchatoula area.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather blog: closures and information
United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Tornado damage to the Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 in Rapides Parish.
Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage
Marksville's Head Coach Jimmie Hillman
Marksville’s Jimmie Hillman stepping down, makes 7 coaching vacancies in Cenla

Latest News

Check out today's Pledge Kids from Plainview High School!
PLEDGE KIDS-12/15/2022
Check out today's Lunch Kids from Plainview High School!
LUNCH KIDS-12/15/2022
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Cold shooting turns costly for Lady Demons at Tarleton State
Cold shooting turns costly for Lady Demons at Tarleton State
Gov. Edwards: La. suffers 21 tornadoes in 24 hours