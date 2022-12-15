Pineville Kiwanis Club hosts coat drive for Lessie Moore students

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Christmas is only 10 days away, and some students at Lessie Moore Elementary in Pineville got a sneak peek of what is to come next week.

The Pineville Kiwanis Club, with help from the Kiwanis Club in Alexandria, hosted the club’s first coat drive for Pre-K through third-grade students at the school.

The idea came after searching for a project that would benefit kids, parents and teachers and usher in the holiday spirit.

Danny Wilburn, treasurer of the Pineville Kiwanis Club, said the Kiwanis are all about service and giving, and December is the perfect time to do it.

“It is just all smiles, and they are very appreciative,” said Wilburn. “You know these are great kids, and the teachers do a great job. But, we just want to love on these kids, and to see them smiling and to get a new jacket where they all can have something the same. That is just so important for our club and for these kids.”

Next week will be coat day at Lessie Moore, and all the students will get to rock their new jackets.

