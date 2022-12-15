Snapchat notification leads to child porn arrest in Zachary, deputies say

Owen Gardner Randall
Owen Gardner Randall(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary man is behind bars on child porn charges after investigators were tipped off about his alleged activity by Snapchat, officials say.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Owen Gardner Randall, 24, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 15, and charged with 15 counts of pornography involving juveniles, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Snapchat reported Randall to authorities after he allegedly sent several pornographic images/videos involving children to other Snapchat users on June 29, 2022, according to the arrest report.

During their investigation, deputies found the following in Randall’s iCloud photo albums: 13 child pornography videos, three videos showing what appears to be unconscious adult women being raped by adult men, and 25 images of homegrown marijuana plants at Randall’s home, arrest records show.

Officials also reportedly found four more images/videos of child porn in records they received from Snapchat.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit and the Zachary Police Department worked with EBRSO during this investigation.

Randall was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

A spokesperson with Snapchat shared some information about how the social media platform helps law enforcement find potential predators.

According to the Snapchat spokesperson, safety teams work 24/7 to quickly review reports, remove violating content and accounts, and take appropriate action.

Any evidence of child sexual exploitation and abuse results in the account being terminated, without a chance of reinstatement, and the activity is reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which then works with the appropriate law enforcement agency, said the spokesperson.

Snapchat reportedly uses PhotoDNA hash-sharing technology and Google’s CSAI Match technology to detect, disrupt, and report images and videos containing child sexual exploitation and abuse directly to NCMEC.

The spokesperson said these industry-leading tools help them actively detect and report to authorities illegal photos and videos—and swiftly remove such content and predators from their platform.

Snapchat users can also confidentially report any activity they see or experience that violates their community guidelines, added the spokesperson.

