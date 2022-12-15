Two Rapides Parish schools recognized as ‘Louisiana Comeback Campuses’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Education has recognized two Rapides Parish school campuses for their growth and progress amongst their students.

LDOE Chief of Staff Dr. Quentina Timoll and other administration officials visited Northwood High School in Lena and Martin Park Elementary School in Alexandria to recognize both schools as, “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.”

Martin Park Elementary (Rapides Parish School Board)

The state defines a “comeback campus” as an increased percentage of students scoring mastery and above on the statewide assessment, a decreased percentage of students scoring unsatisfactory on the statewide assessment and increased student ACT scores prior to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with interruptions amid hurricane season.

Northwood High School (Rapides Parish School Board)

“Every day, these schools are making a very intentional decision about teaching and learning in their building,” Dr. Timoll said. “They are growing students despite what we have heard about our academic recovery efforts or just our academic decline with students. Here, they are on track to grow for two years and they are continuing to see growth in their students.”

Northwood High School and Martin Park Elementary were two of only 41 schools in Louisiana to be named a “Comeback Campus” for the state. Benefits of being a “Comeback Campus” include access to additional funds, round table discussion opportunities, lead state/national educator sessions, participation in best practices research and recognition on LA School Finder.

Both schools contribute their intentional data-driven tutoring, summer school programs that provide academic recovery and enrichment and the ability for students to obtain exposure and experience in various subjects.

