Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday have been identified as Sgt. Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – Veterinarian Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe early Wednesday morning.

The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.

Many who knew the veterinarian were surprised to learn she was responsible for two killings, WLOX reported.

She didn’t have a criminal record, and her Facebook page shows happy family photos of vacations and dogs.

Anderson grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.

A 2005 article with the Vicksburg Post was written on her and a coworker shortly after she graduated from MSU the year before, titled “Women fulfill dreams to become vets; now work together at local animal clinic.”

According to her Facebook profile, she had just started working at Lakeview Animal Hospital in October.

After speaking with officers for a half-hour, investigators said they believe Anderson was triggered when they made the decision to call for Child Protection Services.

Investigators said, moments after that, she pulled out a gun and shot both officers and herself.

They believe she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but an autopsy will make that official determination.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather blog: closures and information
United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Tornado damage to the Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 in Rapides Parish.
Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage
Monterey man killed in Concordia Parish crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Thursday.
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.
Oreo adds gluten-free mint to flavor lineup
President Joe Biden spoke as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Thursday.
Biden: US 'all in' on Africa
President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
The Dow was down nearly 800 points at around noon Eastern Thursday.
US stocks fall as Fed signals it will remain aggressive