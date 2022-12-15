Wreaths Across America preparing to honor fallen vets ahead of Christmas

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Wreaths Across America, AMVETS and the Louisiana National Guard delivered wreaths to the Alexandria National Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 15, ahead of Saturday’s wreath-laying ceremony.

Ceremonies will also be held across the state and nation on Saturday at more than 3,000 memorial sites.

The Wreaths Across America ceremonies are held every year on the third Saturday in December, where wreaths are placed on the gravesites of veterans in an effort to make sure no veteran is forgotten, especially during the holidays.

“Our mission is to remember, honor and teach,” said Rose Hayes with Wreaths Across America. “Remember the fallen, honor them and teach our children to remember them. On Saturday morning, we will scatter them and ruffle them up throughout the cemetery for people to come out and honor our veterans.”

This year, Wreaths Across America provided over 1,500 wreaths in honor of our fallen heroes.

