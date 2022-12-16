Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small told News Channel 5 on Friday, Dec. 16, that he has been retained to represent one of the five law enforcement officers indicted Thursday night in connection to the May 10, 2019, death of Ronald Greene.

Two current Louisiana State Police Troopers (LSP), two former LSP Troopers and a Union Parish deputy are now being charged with state crimes in connection to Greene’s death.

Small said he’s representing Master Trooper Kory York. York is charged with one count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office. York was previously suspended for 50 hours without pay.

Greene, a Black man, was beaten and died while in Louisiana State Police custody, following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that ended near Monroe.

Body camera footage obtained showed law enforcement officers tasing and beating Greene the night of his death.

In a statement on Friday about the indictment and District Attorney John Belton, Small said:

As for the others indicted, those include LSP Trooper John Cleary and former LSP Troopers Dakota DeMoss and John Peters. They’re are charged with one count of obstruction of justice each.

Union Parish Deputy Chris Harpin is being charged with three counts of malfeasance in office

“I’m deeply saddened that it took all of this,” said Eugene Collins, President of NAACP Baton Rouge, “Even with a video of a Black man getting beat to death on the side of the road, it should’ve never gotten here, but the fact that it did, and the work of these warriors behind me, and so many others that couldn’t be here tonight, we see charges here tonight.”

State Police Superintendent Colonel Lamar Davis released a statement. He said Trooper York and Cleary will be placed on administrative leave.

Davis also said over the last two years, State Police have made fundamental improvements that had led to critical changes and the rebuilding of trust.

He said State Police offers full cooperation in the ongoing investigations.

