Alexandria man arrested after RADE Agents recover carfentanil

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on drug charges, including possession of carfentanil with intent to distribute.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began an investigation in early December into community complaints about illegal narcotics being sold out of a house on Peggy Ann Street. James Eric Freeman, 49, of Alexandria, was identified as the suspect.

RADE agents discovered that Freeman was selling fentanyl and suspected carfentanil from his home. Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid about 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

Following a search of his car and residence, Freeman was arrested for possession of CDS II (fentanyl or carfentanil) with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation. He remains in the Rapides Parish Detention Center at this time in lieu of a $100,500 bond and a parole violation hold.

The suspected carfentanil found in his home was determined to weigh 19.0 grams (two-thirds of an ounce).

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as two milligrams of carfentanil can kill a person. This means that the amount seized by RADE Agents could potentially kill about 9,500 people.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Phone Outage
AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Grand jury indicts 5 law enforcement officers in deadly arrest of Ronald Greene
Monterey man killed in Concordia Parish crash
Tornado damage to the Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 in Rapides Parish.
Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage

Latest News

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Jeff Landry releases statement amid TikTok age rating investigation
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Grand jury indicts 5 law enforcement officers in deadly arrest of Ronald Greene
Tremetrick S. Newton
Coushatta man arrested in Natchitoches Parish on attempted murder charges
Toy Drive
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity gifts 200 children at local elementary school ahead of Christmas day