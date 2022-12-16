Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say

Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu/Katy Winn)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (Gray News) - Betty White’s longtime Southern California home has been demolished.

People reports the late actress’ assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, shared a photo online announcing the home’s demolition.

White died last December, weeks before her 100th birthday. She had spent more than 50 years inside the Brentwood-area home.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the property was sold in June for $10.678 million after spending a month on the market. White originally purchased the home with her husband Allen Ludden in 1968.

The home had more than 3,000 square feet of space with five bedrooms and six baths, according to the Los Angeles Times. It was listed by Marlene Okulick of Sotheby’s International Realty – Pacific Palisades Brokerage.

According to People, the property was sold for “land value,” meaning it was always set to be torn down once purchased.

White was known for many projects in television through her iconic career that included such hits as “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Phone Outage
AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Grand jury indicts 5 law enforcement officers in deadly arrest of Ronald Greene
Markese Harrell
Trial set for inmate accused in ‘unprovoked’ attack, death of fellow inmate death inside jail
Tornado damage to the Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 in Rapides Parish.
Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 criminal charges for Trump
Police say a toddler has been sent to the hospital in an accidental shooting.
Toddler hospitalized after shooting himself with gun left on bed, police said
Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity gifts 200 children at local elementary school ahead of Christmas day
LSUA looking to expand its School of Nursing and Allied Health