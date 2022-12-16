Former NSU QB Zach Clement transfers to Southland Conference foe Southeastern

Clement led NSU to a 4-4 record in the eight games he started and had the Demons playing for a...
Clement led NSU to a 4-4 record in the eight games he started and had the Demons playing for a share of the Southland Conference title(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Former Northwestern State quarterback Zach Clement is heading in a new direction as the former Demons’ starter announced he would be transferring to Southland Conference rival Southeastern Louisiana.

After the Demons started the season 0-3, Clement took over the starting quarterback job, throwing 2,498 yards and 19 touchdowns while also adding 303 yards and two scores on the ground.

Clement led NSU to a 4-4 record in the eight games he started and had the Demons playing for a share of the Southland Conference title heading into the final week of the regular season. In Northwestern State’s game against SLU this season, Clement was 16-30 for 108 yards with one touchdown and two INTs in a 23-7 loss in Hammond.

Clement heads to Hammond to join Frank Scelfo’s Lions which are coming off a 2022 Southland Conference Championship with two years of eligibility left.

The former Demon quarterback also had interests from McNeese St. and Eastern Illinois.

