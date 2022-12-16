Going from the Hardwood to the Diamond: Tioga’s Abbi Troquille is a floor and field general for the Indians

BALL, La. - Tis the season for putting on a show, especially on the hardwood. Tioga’s Abbi Troquille did exactly that during the Southern Eval Invitational last week against Rapides as she dropped 19 points in the first half and 25 points against Jena.

“I was just trying to get an open shot, and take whatever shot I could,” said Troquille. “If it went in, then it went it. My goal is to score double digits every game, so going to 19. I succeeded at the goal.”

Troquille averages around sixteen points per game, but it is all about the defense, as she averages five steals each game.

Troquille is the Lady Indians’ captain, and when she steps on the court, she becomes their floor general.

“If Abbi is playing hard, then we are going to play hard,” said Tioga Lady Indians’ Head Coach Deborah Johnson. “Most games she is giving it 110% and going as hard as she can go.”

“She really controls the court and gets all of the team together,” said Lady Indians’ Forward Madison Lockwood. “I think we really gel well together, and she makes things happen when she gets on the court.”

Even though Troquille has showed out on the hardwood, basketball is not her main sport. It is softball, and she announced her commitment to further her career at the University of Southern Mississippi just hours after playing Rapides.

“It was definitely crazy when I got the offer, that was a big thing for me because that is the place I have wanted to go to, so getting offered and going and playing basketball helped,” said Troquille. “After that, it was all crazy, I didn’t know I was going to commit and do so well in those two games. So, it was awesome.”

Troquille plays shortstop for the Indians and her travel team, and no matter if she is a field general or a floor general, she is ready for whatever comes in the game.

“She is a competitor,” said Johnson. “She gets upset when we are not competing. That is her thing. She is a true competitor, and she is an athlete.”

“I definitely want to be the best at both sports that I play, so I am just really competitive at both of them, and I want to score double digits every game, and in softball, it is also competitive.”

Troquille’s competitiveness and versatility on the hardwood and the diamond helped her further her talents to the next level.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.