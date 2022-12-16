Jeff Landry releases statement amid TikTok age rating investigation

(KALB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and attorneys general from more than 12 states are calling on Apple and Google to stop labeling the popular app TikTok as ‘teen-appropriate’ in their app stores.

The attorneys general say TikTok has a significant amount of controversial content, including drugs, alcohol, sexual content and eating disorders. The group is calling on Apple and Google to revise their rating for TikTok in order to help keep some material away from the younger audience.

Landry’s office released this statement Friday:

“Our children are our state’s greatest resources and I will continue doing everything I can to keep them safe. While our investigation into TikTok continues, the evidence uncovered so far shows that the platform is not safe for minors.”

So far, there’s been no comment from Apple, Google or TikTok.

