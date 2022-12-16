Jeff Landry releases statement amid TikTok age rating investigation

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry(WAFB)
By Charisma Thrash
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and attorneys general from more than 12 states are calling on Apple and Google to stop labeling the popular app TikTok as ‘teen-appropriate’ in their app stores.

The attorneys general say TikTok has a significant amount of controversial content, including drugs, alcohol, sexual content and eating disorders. The group is calling on Apple and Google to revise their rating for TikTok in order to help keep some material away from the younger audience.

Landry’s office released this statement Friday:

“Our children are our state’s greatest resources and I will continue doing everything I can to keep them safe. While our investigation into TikTok continues, the evidence uncovered so far shows that the platform is not safe for minors.”

So far, there’s been no comment from Apple, Google or TikTok.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Phone Outage
AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Grand jury indicts 5 law enforcement officers in deadly arrest of Ronald Greene
Monterey man killed in Concordia Parish crash
Tornado damage to the Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 in Rapides Parish.
Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage

Latest News

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Grand jury indicts 5 law enforcement officers in deadly arrest of Ronald Greene
Tremetrick S. Newton
Coushatta man arrested in Natchitoches Parish on attempted murder charges
Toy Drive
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity gifts 200 children at local elementary school ahead of Christmas day
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast