Louisiana homeowners urged to file insurance claims following severe weather

(Louisiana Department of Insurance)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance is urging Louisiana homeowners to contact their insurance agents as soon as possible to make claims following this past week’s severe weather.

LDI says to do the following things:

  • Contact your insurance company or agent as soon as possible. If possible, have your policy number and an initial assessment of the damage ready. Make sure your agent and insurance company have your correct contact information.
  • Keep receipts for any necessary inspections or repairs you make. These expenses may be reimbursable under your policy. Do not make permanent repairs until your insurer has inspected the damage.
  • Take pictures or video of the damage. Visually document the damage before cleaning up or making temporary repairs. Attempt to separate damaged personal property items from undamaged items, but do not throw them away. Keeping these items will help the claims adjuster assist you in completing an inventory of the items lost.
  • Read your policy. Even if you have full coverage, you still have an obligation to mitigate your damage by taking actions such as putting a tarp on your roof and boarding up broken windows. Keep your receipts for expenses incurred in taking these temporary measures.
  • When an adjuster visits your property, ask for identification. You can call the LDI or visit our website to verify his or her licensure.

LDI also says that policyholders should look over their homeowner’s policy Declarations Page and look for a wind or hail deductible.

If you have any insurance questions, contact LDI at 1-800-259-5300.

If you believe that your insurance claim is not being handled properly, LDI says you can file a complaint with them.

For more information, go to the LDI website.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Phone Outage
AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Grand jury indicts 5 law enforcement officers in deadly arrest of Ronald Greene
Markese Harrell
Trial set for inmate accused in ‘unprovoked’ attack, death of fellow inmate death inside jail
Tornado damage to the Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 in Rapides Parish.
Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage

Latest News

Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity gifts 200 children at local elementary school ahead of Christmas day
LSUA looking to expand its School of Nursing and Allied Health
LSUA looking to expand its School of Nursing and Allied Health
Mike Small
Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case