Louisiana homeowners urged to file insurance claims following severe weather

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance is urging Louisiana homeowners to contact their insurance agents as soon as possible to make claims following this past week’s severe weather.

LDI says to do the following things:

Contact your insurance company or agent as soon as possible. If possible, have your policy number and an initial assessment of the damage ready. Make sure your agent and insurance company have your correct contact information.

Keep receipts for any necessary inspections or repairs you make. These expenses may be reimbursable under your policy. Do not make permanent repairs until your insurer has inspected the damage.

Take pictures or video of the damage. Visually document the damage before cleaning up or making temporary repairs. Attempt to separate damaged personal property items from undamaged items, but do not throw them away. Keeping these items will help the claims adjuster assist you in completing an inventory of the items lost.

Read your policy. Even if you have full coverage, you still have an obligation to mitigate your damage by taking actions such as putting a tarp on your roof and boarding up broken windows. Keep your receipts for expenses incurred in taking these temporary measures.

When an adjuster visits your property, ask for identification. You can call the LDI or visit our website to verify his or her licensure.

LDI also says that policyholders should look over their homeowner’s policy Declarations Page and look for a wind or hail deductible.

If you have any insurance questions, contact LDI at 1-800-259-5300.

If you believe that your insurance claim is not being handled properly, LDI says you can file a complaint with them.

For more information, go to the LDI website.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.